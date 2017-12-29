'World of Tanks' to Recieve a Big Update in 2018

Calling the "World of Tanks" update for next year as "Big" would be understating it. Next year's upgrade not only brings the game to version 1.0, it also replaces the graphics engine and adds a ton of content.

This comprehensive update is coming to "World of Tanks" players in March 2018, and Wargaming simply calls it Update 1.0. As a milestone upgrade, Update 1.0 will bring with it a complete visual makeover featuring the studio's own, custom made and in-house developed graphics engine, according to IGN.

Facebook/WorldOfTanks A promotional image for the "World of Tanks" video game.

The advanced graphics engine is called CORE, and with the revamp, more than 25 maps are also being given an overhaul to "meet modern graphical standards," as PC Gamer quotes the game's developer studio, Wargaming.

"The in-house developed CORE engine brings a complete visual makeover, adding greater depth, beauty and realism to battlefields with no adverse effect on the game's performance," the studio explained by way of a statement.

"Terrain, water, flora, skies, and environments on recreated maps get bolstered with the latest physically based rendering tech and support a variety of new and improved effects," the studio added, noting how the new CORE engine is capable of adding more realistic lighting to scenes, and battles will become more dynamic thanks to better shading, textures, and water effects.

"World of Tanks" development director Milos Jerabek calls the update a "true game changer," describing the change from the older engine to the new one as "a staggering difference" when it comes to the player's experience.

Wargaming is now letting players get an early look at Update 1.0, with the release of a demo. It's called "World of Tanks enCore 2018," and lets players get a feel for the changes coming next year.

The video below provides an early look at the overhauled graphics of "World of Tanks," coming with the Update 1.0 of the game in March of 2018.