'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' Expansion Coming This Summer

World of Warcraft official website Promotional picture for "World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth"

Blizzard Entertainment's "World of Warcraft" is getting a huge update this summer as it releases its seventh expansion pack, "Battle for Azeroth."

The coming expansion pack will feature all-new content such as six additional playable allied races. Players get to explore new areas such as the alliance kingdom of Kul Tiras, the ancient horde empire of Zandalar, and the uncharted isles of Azeroth. It features new challenges and game modes with the likes of Warfront and a new 20-player PvE game mode. Players will also have a chance to wield the Heart of Azeroth, a legendary neck piece bestowed by Magni Bronzebeard.

The expansion comes with a mixed bag of new content in the form of dungeons, raids, character boosts, communities, and an increased level cap.

"Battle for Azeroth" celebrates a new area for the cult MMORPG classic, as it seeks to bring the old PC title into the future. It is an ambitious move by Blizzard to invest this much in a 14-year-old title. "World of Warcraft," however, has not had any lack of community support and player population, with the game title still going strong in 2018.

"World of Warcraft" has long been one of the biggest names in the MMORPG genre, with its humble beginnings in 2004, and peaking with a whopping 12 million subscribers in 2010 and dropping back down to 5.5 million subscriptions at the end of 2015. The mammoth Blizzard franchise has enjoyed continued success across six expansions with more than a decade of online operation. Blizzard looks to take this even further by adding a seventh installment to the series.

"World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth" was announced in development back in November of 2017. It has since become available for pre-order on its website starting Jan. 30, with two available editions, Digital Deluxe and Standard, each with their own set of freebies. Currently, "Battle for Azeroth" has a target release date of Sept. 21.