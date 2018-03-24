World of Warcraft official website The 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion will be released on or before Sept. 21

The "Battle for Azeroth" expansion will add a wide array of new features to "World of Warcraft," and among those are new quests tied to storylines.

Given that the expansion will prominently feature the island nations of Kul Tiras and Zandalar, players were probably already expecting to see quests involving these locations.

A recent datamining effort indicates that there are indeed quests involving Kul Tiras and Zandalar, and they sound like they can be pretty fun.

Spotted recently by PCGamesN, the folks over at WoWHead have found references to "Ready for War" quests in the "Battle for Azeroth" alpha.

What's so interesting about these quests is that they will call on players to venture deep into enemy territory.

The first questline will feature members of the Alliance making a trip to Nazmir, a location in Zandalar that features "bleak swamps," according to the developers.

Members of the Alliance have made the trip to Nazmir with the hopes of forging a bond with the Blood Trolls. Saying anything more would risk spoiling the questline, but it probably shouldn't surprise players that the plan is not exactly executed smoothly.

The next questline that may soon be made available to "World of Warcraft" players changes things up and has the Horde's Dark Iron Dwarves going to Zuldazar.

In this questline, there is no bond-building taking place. Instead, the Dark Iron Dwarves have made their way to Zuldazar because they are looking for something and they will obliterate things and enemies that get in their way if need be.

Unfortunately, this questline apparently appears incomplete at the moment, so maybe the developers still need to take some time to flesh it out further.

"Battle for Azeroth" will once again draw a line in the sand between the Alliance and the Horde.

In all likelihood, the questlines mentioned above are just examples of how the two factions are on opposite sides again, and it will be up to the players to determine how the war shakes out.

Members of both the Alliance and the Horde will also turn to the Allied Races in search of assistance during this great war.

The Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne and the Void Elves are among the Allied Races included in the expansion, and players will be able to recruit them.

Also included in the expansion are other new locations aside from Kul Tiras and Zandalar.

The Uncharted Islands are places that have remained out of reach for so long, but now, players can head there in search of valuable resources and materials. These islands are both mysterious and dangerous, and it doesn't seem as though they will show favor to one side.

Just as with earlier expansions, players can also look forward to seeing new World Bosses and Raids, and the level cap will also be raised up to 120.

"World of Warcraft" players will be able to start checking out all of the features included in "Battle for Azeroth" later this year, as the expansion is expected to be released on or before Sept. 21.