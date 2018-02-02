'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' Now Available For Pre-Order

YouTube/World of Warcraft/Blizzard Tensions between the Alliance and Horde have erupted, and a new age of war has begun in "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth."

After being announced at last year's BlizzCon, "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth" finally received its release window. The seventh expansion of Blizzard's massively-multiplayer online role-playing game is set to be launched this summer and is now available for pre-order.

"Battle for Azeroth" will once again pit the Alliance and the Horde against each other. After the defeat of the Burning Legion in the previous expansion, the two factions are once again robbed of a common enemy, causing them to reopen old wounds and be up at each other's throats.

Four new races will be joining the factions with the arrival of "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth." These are the Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, and Nightborne. As an added bonus, players who level a character from one of these races from 20 to 110 rewarded with the Heritage Armor set.

However, it should be noted that to receive the armor, levelling should be done in levels gained through boosts or the Recruit-A-Friend program are not allowed. Players are also not allowed to switch their faction or their race.

There are two versions of the expansion pack currently available for pre-order, the first being the Standard Edition which is priced at $50 and includes the 110 character boost. The second is the Delux Edition which is available for $70 and includes 110 character boost as well as a number of pre-order bonuses.

These are Zandalar Gilded Ravasaur (Horde) and Kul Tiras Seabraid Stallion (Alliance) mounts, Tottle, the baby Tortollan pet. The Deluxe Edition also comes with a "Hearthstone" card back, "StarCraft II" sprays, "Heroes of the Storm" Primal Flamesaber mounts, and "Overwatch" voice lines, emotes, sprays, and icons.

If these still aren't enough, Blizzard is also planning to release a Collector's Edition for the true "World of Warcraft" connoisseur. The "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth" Collector's Edition is set to be revealed later this year and will feature "art, music, and lore to celebrate the release of Battle for Azeroth."