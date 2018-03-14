'World of Warcraft' News: Add Giant Bees to List of New 'Battle for Azeroth' Mounts

Quite a few new mounts have been discovered recently

World of Warcraft official website 'Battle for Azeroth' will be released for 'World of Warcraft' on or before Sept. 21

"Battle for Azeroth" will add plenty of new features to "World of Warcraft," and among them are several mounts.

Data miners have really been going above and beyond to discover which mounts are going to be included in the upcoming expansion. Most recently, they found some enormous insects.

To be more specific, they found giant bees.

The folks over at Icy Veins have offered a preview of the giant bee mount in action over on Twitter, and it appears that riding this new addition will be quite the treat. The giant bee is obviously a flying mount, but it can also walk a bit on the ground and do a little dance.

The giant bee is not the only additional flying mount expected to be included in "World of Warcraft's" "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

A post over on Icy-Veins.com featured a list that detailed the different mounts that have been discovered thus far.

Along with the giant bees, other flying mounts that may be featured in the expansion include the goblin hovercraft and goblin heads, the latter of which appear to be equipped with machineguns.

Players may also be able to explore the in-game world while riding parrots and vultures. Gladiators may be given access to proto-drake mounts.

Some ground-based mounts have also been found in the game's files and they look pretty cool as well.

The basilisk PVP mounts look suitable for combat while the brutosaur appears capable of carrying multiple players at the same time.

Crawg mounts are pretty intimidating to see up close. Frog mounts will hop all over the place.

The hyena and raptor mounts may be ideal for those who want to move around from one place to another very quickly.

"World of Warcraft" players will be able to take a ride on the mounts mentioned above themselves as soon as the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is released on or before Sept. 21.