'World of Warcraft' News: Allied Races Included in 'Battle for Azeroth' Due to Player Feedback

Different Allied Races can be recruited by the players

World of Warcraft official website 'Battle of Azeroth' expansion will be released for 'World of Warcraft' on or before Sept. 21

The Allied Races are among the most notable features of the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion that is coming to "World of Warcraft" later this year.

These new character types were introduced not too long ago, and they are being made fully accessible to players now, mainly because the members of the community wanted that to happen.

Speaking recently to GameSpot, producer Shani Edwards revealed that the main reason for why the Allied Races have been added is due to player feedback.

Edwards revealed that after players started seeing them in the game, they expressed a desire to also be able to play one of those Allied Races.

Edwards added that "it just kind of made sense" for the expansion to also allow players to recruit new members for their factions.

There are different kinds of Allied Races featured in the expansion.

The Highmountain Tauren are descendants of Huln, and they feature great versatility and possess the ability to endure more enemy attacks. The Highmountain Tauren are also expert miners and have an ability that allows them to gather additional meat and fish.

Next up, "World of Warcraft" players will also be able to recruit the Lightforged Draenei. The Lightforged Draenei feature certain traits related to holy damage. They have access to more ways to deal holy damage, and they are also less vulnerable to that same damage type.

The Nightborne have an innate trait that allows them to deal greater magical damage. They also suffer less from attacks that inflict arcane damage.

Void Elves have special traits related to shadow damage, and they can also use the Spatial Rift trait to quickly teleport to a destination located nearby.

The Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne and Void Elves are Allied Races that players can recruit early if they choose to pre-purchase the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

The Dark Iron Dwarves of Kul Tiras and the Zandalari Trolls from Zandalar are additional Allied Races players will encounter once the expansion is released.

"World of Warcraft" players can expect the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion to be released for the game on or before Sept. 21.