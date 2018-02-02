Standard, Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions of 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion will be released

The "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is coming soon to "World of Warcraft," and developers have now revealed the release window for it.

The Battle Net shop listing for the expansion revealed that the new content will be released on or before Sept. 21.

Players can also pre-purchase the expansion now if they prefer.

Currently, players can place their pre-orders for either the Standard or Digital Deluxe editions of the expansion.

Those who decide to pre-purchase the Standard Edition of the expansion can now start using the level 110 character boost.

Players who opt to get the Digital Deluxe Edition will also be able to use the level boost, and along with that, they will receive special mounts, a "Hearthstone" card back, items related to "Overwatch" including emotes, icons, sprays and voice lines, "StarCraft II" sprays and the baby Tortollan pet Tottle.

A Collector's Edition of the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is also going to be released, and this one will feature special art, lore and music. The Collector's Edition of "Battle for Azeroth" is a retail-only item.

Aside from that aforementioned level boost, "World of Warcraft" players who opt to pre-order the expansion will also be able to get to work on gaining access to the Allied Races.

The four Allied Races – the Highmountain Tauren and Nightborne for the Horde, the Lightforged Draenei and Void Elves for the Alliance – feature their own special traits in the game.

Also included in the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion are the new locations known as the Alliance Kingdom of Kul Tiras and the Horde Empire of Zandalar. The Uncharted Islands will also be added to the game courtesy of the expansion.

New dungeons, raids, world bosses and world quests are also set to be introduced.

More news about "World of Warcraft's" "Battle for Azeroth" expansion should be made available soon.