'World of Warcraft' News: Data Mining Effort Yields Druid Forms for Zandalari Trolls

World of Warcraft official website The 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion is expected to be released on or before Sept. 21

The "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is expected to add a wide array of new features to "World of Warcraft," including those designed to make specific classes more special.

The Druid class, in particular, appears set to be improved upon further.

As spotted previously by ComicBook, the folks over at Wowhead did a little digging and discovered some interesting things in the game's files related to the Druid class and the aforementioned expansion's Zandalari Trolls.

To be more specific, the data miners found new Druid forms that are expected to be made available to the Zandalari Trolls.

Early reactions to the discoveries have been mostly positive, with players lauding the developers for adding more unique Druid forms. Some players are even hoping that additional Druid forms will also be made available for the other races inside "World of Warcraft."

There are some players though who are not quite as excited about the discoveries, but they seem to be in the minority.

Developers have yet to fully flesh out these likely additional Druid forms, though they should be detailed further closer to the expansion's arrival.

Along with the Zandalari Trolls, there are a few more Allied Races coming to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game via the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

Heroes of the Alliance will go through Kul Tiras, and it is there that they will be given the opportunity to recruit the Dark Iron Dwarves.

Four more Allied Races are featured prominently in the expansion, and they come with varying strengths and weaknesses.

Players will have to decide for themselves if it will be wise to go with the Highmountain Tauren, the Lightforged Draenei, the Nightborne or the Void Elves. Those four Allied Races can be recruited early by those who pre-purchase the expansion.

The "Battle for Azeroth" expansion will be released for "World of Warcraft" either on or before Sept. 21.