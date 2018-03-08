'World of Warcraft' News: Early Looks at the Mounts Expected To Be Featured in 'Battle for Azeroth'

World of Warcraft official website The 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion is expected to be released on or before Sept. 21.

Mounts allow "World of Warcraft" players to travel in style, and some of them also provide real benefits that should make going through the game just a bit easier.

The upcoming "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is expected to add its fair share of mounts to the MMORPG, and for those interested, the folks over at Icy Veins have gone ahead and published different articles previewing these new features.

The first of the new mounts is a Basilisk, or rather, the Vicious War Basilisk that can serve as a PvP mount. Since it is a PvP mount, it has been designed for battle, and it also looks capable of piling on the damage as well.

Next up is the Brutosaur mount, and what is really worth noting about this one is that could work as a multi-passenger mount inside the game. Perhaps groups of players can use this primarily so that they will not get separated from one another whenever they are on the move.

Frog mounts appear capable of hosting only one player, but that lucky rider should be able to enjoy one exciting journey.

Hyena mounts look vicious and they should be able to take players from point A to point B pretty quickly. An added bonus of going with the Hyena mount is that it will likely feature a pretty cool howling animation inside "World of Warcraft."

Some new flying mounts will also be made available to players, including the colorful Parrots and the mean-looking Vultures. There is also a Proto-Drake mount that is set to be added, and they will be available to Gladiators.

Last up, the Direwolf mount has also been discovered, though it appears this particular addition will be a special mount for the Mag'har Orc Allied Race.

"World of Warcraft" players will likely be able to see and ride these mounts for themselves, as soon as the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is released either on or before Sept. 21.