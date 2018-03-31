'World of Warcraft' News: Forsaken Fel Bats Will Also Serve as Mounts in 'Battle for Azeroth'

Numerous new mounts have already been discovered to be included in the expansion

World of Warcraft official website Plenty of new mounts are included in the 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion

Data-miners have been focused lately on finding all the new features that are going to be included in "World of Warcraft's" "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

They've already managed to uncover a lot of unannounced features, ranging from quests to creatures and even possible additional Allied Races.

The people taking a close look at the game's files have also been able to find numerous references to new mounts.

Most recently, data-miners discovered that a new variant of the Fel Bat will be presented as a mount in the expansion. To be more specific, the folks over at WowHead have found new models for a mount known as the Forsaken Fel Bat.

The Forsaken Fel Bat appears quite ferocious, and players should be able to turn heads while flying with this monster. It certainly does not look to be the most accommodating creature, but that only serves to make it stand out even more from the many mounts included in the game.

Anyway, if "World of Warcraft" players aren't too fond of the Forsaken Fel Bat, there are several other mounts included in "Battle for Azeroth" that may work better for them.

An article from Icy Veins contains a running list of all the "Battle for Azeroth" mounts that have been discovered thus far and it's already quite long.

The Basilisk PvP mount is also on the ferocious side, and it appears capable of taking a bite out of opponents who get in the way of its rider. The same goes for the Clefthoof PvP mount, and while it is primarily meant to be a load-bearing beast, in a pinch, it can also be used effectively during battle.

The Giant Bee mounts are somewhat unsettling, but the mesmerizing motions of their wings make it seem like riding them should be fun. Taking to the skies is similarly possible with the Vulture mounts. The Bloodfeasters are also capable of flight, though players may remember them best for their appearance, as they look like truly terrifying arachnids.

Continuing the trend of scary-looking mounts, Crawg mounts have faces filled with sharp fangs and tusks that look like they can tear through just about anything.

Brutosaurs are significantly less frightening than the mounts that have already been mentioned, and they may be able to offer rides to more than just one player at a time.

Next up are two Goblin creations that are on the cutting edge of cool. The first one is a hovercraft, and the other is known as the Goblin Head. The Goblin Head is quite special because it apparently comes with a built-in drill and machine gun.

Players who want to travel faster may want to take a ride on one of the Hyena mounts that can cover ground quickly or the frog mounts that can use their strong legs to leap great distances. The Raptor mounts also offer great mobility.

Two more flying mounts expected to be included in the expansion are the colorful parrots and the battle-ready Proto-Drakes.

More "Battle for Azeroth" mounts could be discovered in the coming weeks and months, and the expansion itself is set to be released for "World of Warcraft" on or before Sept. 21.