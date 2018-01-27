New abilities may be added to help further differentiate classes from one another

World of Warcraft official website More defined character classes are coming to 'World of Warcraft' via the 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion

Character classes in "World of Warcraft" are meant to give players different experiences as they progress through the game.

For players who have begun to feel that classes are no longer doing that job and are instead becoming more similar to one another, there is some news they need to hear.

In a recent blog post on the game's official website, developers talked about the "broad philosophies" they are following as they continue to develop the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

Within that post, they revealed that one of the aspects of the game that they are working on is class uniqueness.

Developers noted that they are working to "better emphasize what makes each class unique and provide greater distinction among their various capabilities."

In order to do that, the developers acknowledged that they will have to make some significant changes to the abilities featured by the different classes. They may end up adding some abilities in order to further emphasize what a certain character class is best at. Meanwhile, they may also adjust certain abilities so that they are no longer as prevalent inside "World of Warcraft."

These things are being done so that each class will have a specific role to play.

Developers also want to provide players with opportunities to stand out in battle, thanks to their specific character class.

Alongside the changes that will be made to character classes, players can also expect that dungeons and raids will be designed with the goal of emphasizing class uniqueness as well.

Specific changes coming to character classes have not been announced yet, so players will have to watch out for those.

The "Battle for Azeroth" expansion will bring other new features to the game, including more World Bosses and Quests, an increased level cap and plenty of other items.

More news about "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.