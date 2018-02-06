'World of Warcraft' News: New Expansion Launches This Summer; Fans Discover Incoming Characters

Facebook/WarcraftSEA A new expansion for "World of Warcraft" comes this summer.

The launch date for the upcoming expansion pack of "World of Warcraft" will fall this summer. Meanwhile, players have discovered new characters that will be introduced in the new expansion pack.

"World of Warcraft" will be having a new expansion pack called "Battle for Azeroth." It is expected to hit stores this summer, and according to Eurogamer, "Battle for Azeroth" is expected to come no later than Sept. 21.

It's important for the franchise gamers to learn when the seventh expansion pack for "World of Warcraft" will be released so they can catch pre-purchase benefits. Pre-purchasing "Battle for Azeroth" guarantees a free boost on the level cap of "World of Warcraft."

Another benefit of buying "Battle for Azeroth" ahead of its launch is acquiring a head start in unlocking Allied Races in the expansion pack since it will feature new ones. Aside from new Allied Races, "Battle for Azeroth" will also include a new Heart of Azeroth artifact that lets players gain new powers in their gear.

Meanwhile, players of "World of Warcraft" have caught wind of new characters that will be introduced in "Battle for Azeroth."

According to the fan site Wowhead, the new characters consist of hyenas, dinosaurs, a frog, a giant parrot, goblin hovercraft, and pterrordax. Players also discovered a Queen Azshara, which they suspect to be one of the raid bosses.

The "Battle for Azeroth" is one that will bring the Horde and Alliance back to battling with each other. Players from the Horde will be encouraged to complete quests on the Alliance home side, and vice versa. "Battle for Azeroth" players will also send champions from both sides of the Horde and Alliance to accomplish Island Expeditions.

