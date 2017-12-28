'World of Warcraft' News: Players Can Still Claim Gifts From the Winter Veil Tree

Gifts will be available inside the game until Jan. 1

World of Warcraft official website 'World of Warcraft' players can still obtain presents in the game

The holiday season is still ongoing, both in the real world and inside "World of Warcraft."

For those players who may have taken a break from the game recently, they are in luck as they can still receive some presents courtesy of Greatfather Winter.

All players have to do to obtain their presents is to drop by the Winter Veil Tree, and they can go visit either the one in Ironforge or the one located in Orgrimmar.

Players will be able to receive their gifts until Jan. 1.

Aside from getting their gifts, players can also do some other things in Ironforge and Orgrimmar.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, Giant Snow Globes are currently located at those locations as well, and players can step inside one and dance a little bit if they are so inclined. There is also a Giant Snow Globe located in the Broken Isles in Dalaran.

Speaking of the Broken Isles, players who find themselves in that part of the world can also go and try to defeat one of three enemies – Krosus, Saprish or Talixae Flamewreath – in order to obtain a Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat. If "World of Warcraft" players defeat one of Illysanna Ravencrest, King Deepbeard or Varimathras, they will then be in line to receive a Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat.

There is also a special quest that players can undertake during this holiday season.

It is worth noting that there are more than just holiday-related missions and undertakings available for the rest of this month.

The Warsong Scramble PvP Brawl is still active and so too is the Mists of Pandaria Timewalking event. The "Fireworks Celebration" event is also set to begin on Dec. 31.

More news about the events that will go live in "World of Warcraft" for 2018 should be made available soon.