The 'Battle for Azeroth' expansion is expected to be released on or before Sept. 21

"Battle for Azeroth" is expected to be a massive "World of Warcraft" expansion.

Similar to the expansions before it, "Battle for Azeroth" will add new dungeons, raids and quests.

Of course, adding those new challenges isn't enough. If new challenges are going to be presented, they need to come with additional creatures that are also going to be foreign to the players of the MMORPG.

Spotted by PCGamesN, the folks at Wowhead have again managed to uncover interesting discoveries in a new build of the expansion.

Among these discoveries are new kinds of creatures.

First off, players can soon expect to see some Dark Iron Dwarf Core Hounds. These Core Hounds look like they were molded out of magma, so maybe they have some fire-based attacks. It's clear that they are also going to be capable of dealing damage with those sharp teeth and spikes of theirs.

A smaller variant of the Core Hound has also been found.

Next up are the Dwarf Paladin Rams. These rams appear to be covered in some kind of armor, and that probably means they will be difficult to damage during a fight. Players may also want to steer clear of a charging Dwarf Paladin Ram because those horns look quite dangerous.

If the Core Hounds and Paladin Rams aren't giving "World of Warcraft" players any reason to be worried, that may change with the Blood Abominations. Somehow, there doesn't seem to be any other way to accurately describe this creature beyond its name.

The developers apparently got into the Halloween spirit a bit while designing some of these new creatures for the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion because the Drustvar Beast Man would look at home in any nightmare. PCGamesN described this creature as a zombie pigman and that likely is the look the developers were going for.

There appear to be variations of the Drustvar Beast Man.

One variant of the Drustvar Beast Man is carrying around a weapon, while another has had its pig head swapped out for another creature with a beak and sharp fangs.

The good news for players is that the remaining additional creatures that have been discovered are not quite as terrifying as the Blood Abomination or the Drustvar Beast Man.

What the Titan Female Nazmir lacks in the ability to frighten it more than makes up for with its ability to intimidate, however. Bringing down this creature is likely going to be a tough task.

The Water Elemental Boss Stormsong doesn't seem like much at first, but enemies like that are typically stronger than they appear. This creature could end up having access to some pretty strong magic attacks.

Last but not least, players may also end up seeing the Ancient Kings Council Warrior. This creature appears to be wearing a suit of armor, so it will likely be able to absorb a few blows.

In all likelihood, these are just some of the new creatures developers are planning to introduce via the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

More creatures may be discovered in the future, and "World of Warcraft" players will be able to start seeing them in the game as soon as the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion is released later this year.