'World of Warcraft' Patch 7.3.5 Introduces New Level Scaling System, Items and More

Blizzard Entertainment has just launched another update on "World of Warcraft" on Tuesday. Called patch 7.3.5, the update intends to connect the "Legion" expansion storyline with the upcoming expansion, "Battle for Azeroth."

Just like all the previous "Legion" expansion content, the new patch introduces a new level scaling system that gauges players within certain ranges, giving them more options when it comes to where they want to take on a new quest and level up. However, players of "World of Warcraft" cannot use this system in all zones as it is only effective in Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Outland, Northrend, Pandaria and Dreanor.

Aside from the new scaling system, the patch also introduces a new 10v10 battleground and some personal loot for players in every dungeon. It also provides a much easier way of using the selfie camera while playing the game. The patch features new background filters for the selfie camera and allows players to upgrade to a more quality selfie camera after completing the level 30 group quest.

Another feature of the new patch is the Ulduar Timewalking, which allows players to jump back to the classic "Wrath of the Lich King" raid. Here, players who have successfully taken down the current raid content — Antorus, The Burning Throne — are able to get a new map — Seething Shore — and an alternate strategy to acquire all the Legendary items in the game. The update also gives Mythic Keystone Dungeons some combat resurrection mechanics that perfectly match raids.

When it comes to dungeons, the new patch makes available holiday dungeons to all players starting at level 20. Items dropping from these dungeons now scale to the player's current level. The patch also introduces new classes, items and toys. Additionally, it fixes some bugs from the previous game, including that which caused player characters to not look into their selfie cameras directly.