'Battle for Azeroth' already set to add a handful of playable Allied Races to the game

World of Warcraft official website The 'Battle of Azeroth' expansion will be released on or before Sept. 21

The upcoming "Battle for Azeroth" expansion will add a wide array of new features to "World of Warcraft," including a few playable Allied Races.

These Allied Races will present players with new ways to experience the game, and they come with unique traits and abilities that serve to make them quite interesting.

Players have likely already heard about some of the Allied Races they will be able to play as in the expansion, but it is possible that developers may not have revealed the complete list just yet.

A report from Wowhead revealed some interesting things about the Vulpera race.

The Vulpera will be added to "World of Warcraft" as an additional race, but currently, they are expected to only be cast as non-player characters.

As can be seen in that Wowhead report, however, the Vulpera are being designed and animated in ways that would seem to be unnecessary and even excessive for a non-playable race.

Because so much work is going into detailing the Vulpera, some players are now speculating that they may eventually be added as a playable Allied Race.

For now, developers have not confirmed that the Vulpera will be made playable. However, they did previously detail the other Allied Races that were included in the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion.

The tough and versatile Highmountain Tauren will be featured and so too will the Lightforged Draenei who specialize in dealing and resisting holy damage. The Nightborne stand out for their ability to dish out plenty of magic damage, while the Void Elves are one with the shadows.

The Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne and Void Elves can be recruited early with pre-purchase of the expansion.

Once the expansion is released, the Dark Iron Dwarves and Zandalari Trolls will also join the game.

More news about the Allied Races coming to "World of Warcraft" via the "Battle for Azeroth" expansion should be made available soon.