'World of Warcraft' to Start Featuring Upright Orcs in 'Battle of Azeroth'

"World of Warcraft" has always portrayed the Orc player characters, the male ones at least, as massive, bulky, and permanently hunched over. With the coming of the "Battle of Azeroth" expansion, though, players may soon have the option to have their male orc walk tall and upright, as discovered in the latest Player Test Realm version.

Most of the major Orc NPCs and key characters in "World of Warcraft" have been updated to walk and fight tall and upright. Players may have always wanted to copy Thrall's proper posture for their own male Orc characters, but that has not been possible — until the "Battle of Azeroth" expansion goes live, at least.

YouTube/Blizzard Orc characters that have always been huge, big-bodied slouchers could now have the option to look like the upright NPC orcs in the game, as some "World of Warcraft" datamined from the "Battle of Azeroth" PTR update.

Players who have been going over the latest version on the PTR found that they can go to a Barber Shop, of all places, and pay an expert to have their male Orc character walk straighter. The option could be coming to the character creation screen in the future, too, as the Icy-Veins forum noted.

A bit of datamining done on the current PTR patch for the upcoming "Battle of Azeroth" also provided a preview of the customization options available for upright Orcs, which is now available for viewing over at WoWhead.

The change adds a significant amount of height to the male Orc character, making them just a bit bigger and perhaps more intimidating than they already are. The same upright look can also be seen in the new Mag'har orcs, according to Polygon.

These features are expected to come to official servers with the launch of "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth," which is now available for pre-orders starting at $50. Blizzard is also offering a digital deluxe edition, this time costing $70, which adds a few digital bonus perks for players when the game launches over the next few months.