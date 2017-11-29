'World War Z 2' News, Release Date: Director David Fincher Still Working on the Story

Facebook/WorldWarZMovie A promotional photo of the movie "World War Z."

Paramount has yet to announce when production starts for "World War Z 2," but its development continues. Earlier this week, director David Fincher gave an important update on the progress of the upcoming sequel, revealing that he's still in the process of planning the mythology of the film.

Based on the novel of the same name by Max Brooks, "World War Z" centered on the oral history of a global zombie outbreak. While the original novel was teeming with creative set pieces and interesting characters, its 2013 film adaptation dropped most of these likable details and simply focused on the main character's (Brad Pitt) heroism in finding a cure for the outbreak. The first film was given a PG-13 rating and featured intense action scenes.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Fincher would helm the sequel. The news came as a surprise for many, especially since Fincher previously said he would shy away from blockbusters following the disappointing turnout of "Alien 3," which he also helmed.

Recently, the filmmaker sat down for an interview and revealed that he's still working on the story of the upcoming sequel. "We're trying. A lot of stones have been laid. We're just deconstructing it right now against the mythology that exists to see where we can go," he said.

Considering Fincher's statement, it is safe to assume that it will take quite some time before fans get to see "World War Z 2" in theaters. The film will mark the reunion of Fincher and Pitt, who previously worked together on the 1995 film "Se7en," 1999 film "Fight Club," and 2008 film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

In "World War Z," Pitt played the main character, Gerry Lane. It remains to be seen if his other co-stars from the original movie will reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, including Mireille Enos as his wife Karin and Daniella Kertesz as Segen.