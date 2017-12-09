'World War Z' To Be Released For Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC

Facebook/WorldWarZMovie A promotional photo of the movie "World War Z."

Recent reports have revealed that a new game title has been announced. Based on the existing book and film, "World War Z" is expected to feature the same gore and zombies that was featured in the media a few years back.

"Saber has tons of experience working on high-quality games and they've done a great job capturing the massive, frantic hordes of 'zekes' that sets our franchise apart," Bil Bertini of Paramount Pictures said, as reported by PC Gamer. "They have created a fiercely original experience in the rich universe of World War Z that fans are sure to love."

The announcement was made during this year's The Game Awards when game developer Saber Interactive revealed that their version of "World War Z" will feature a four-player co-op platform for the players. Furthermore, it will be banking on its survival and first-person shooter nature that the genre offers to the highly anticipated game title.

Further reports also reveal that "World War Z" may something that is akin to a trip around the world, as it will take players to the depths of New York, Jerusalem, and Moscow, to name a few places. Saber Interactive also revealed that the players will be tasked to make the most out of their materials by creating traps and barriers before picking up their weapons against the continuous and oncoming horde of the dead.

Aside from the fact that a game adaptation is already in the works, Saber Interactive also revealed a trailer for "World War Z." Unfortunately, the developers did not have anything to announce the release date for the highly anticipated game title. However, they did say that it was set to be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. In the meantime, fans are advised to spend some time to look at the trailer for "World War Z."