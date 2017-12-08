Worship Leader Israel Houghton and Wife Told to Evacuate Home Due to Raging Fires in Los Angeles

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire in Bonsall, California, U.S., December 7, 2017.

Popular worship leader Israel Houghton asked for prayer as he and his wife, television host Adrienne Bailon received notification from officials to evacuate from their Bel-Air home.

"Praying for everyone in the Los Angeles area fires," Houghton wrote on an Instagram story post along with a news clipping of a Los Angeles Times article about the fast-moving wildfires presently engulfing California.

"We were just notified that our area is beginning evacuations. Please say a prayer for Adrienne Bailon and me, thank you," he asked.

(Screen Shot: Instagram) Israel Houghton told to evacuate from his home amid Califronia wild fires, Dec 6, 2017.

Houghton is currently on the road traveling and did not give any further updates on their home.

According to BBC News, over 200,000 residents have now been evacuated due to the California wildfires outbreak. The number of people being asked to vacate their home has nearly quadrupled on Thursday as a fifth fire broke out in Oxnard, Malibu, Huntington Beach and in the San Diego area.

Crews and teams are working around the clock to put out the fires. A reported 5,000 firefighters have been battling four bushfires that continue to spread because of high winds in the southern part of the state. So far, 150 buildings in that area have been damaged.

The latest set of flames, being called "the Lilac fire" by officials, has now burned through at least 150 acres.

One death has been reported but according to the Ventura County Star newspaper, it's unclear if the loss of the woman was fire-related because it may have been due to a car crash.

The National Weather Service predicts that the winds could diminish Friday into Saturday, in turn possibly slowing the fire down.