A new key visual art has been released for the upcoming Japanese romantic-comedy anime series, "Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii," also known as "Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku."

The new image, which can be seen above, depicts an office scene featuring the protagonists Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji seemingly stealing glances at each other. On the other hand, Tarou Kabakura and Hanako Koyanagi, who stand on each side of the frame, are eyeing each other with what looks to be contempt.

The series will feature the voices of Arisa Date as Narumi, Kent Itou as Hirotaka, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hanako, Tomokazu Sugita as Tarou, Aoi Yuuki as Kou Sakuragi, and Yuuki Kaji as Naoya Nifuji. It tells the story of an awkward romantic comedy between a female office worker who hides her fujoshi lifestyle and a handsome and capable company man who hides his secret game otaku identity.

A game otaku like the character Hirotaka is someone who is obsessed with playing video games, whereas a fujoshi, like Narumi, is a female fan of manga and novels that feature romantic relationships between men.

Narumi and Hirotaka, who have known each other since middle school, once again meet at the workplace and eventually decide to date after a post-work drinking session. However, it seems that their secret lives will ultimately find a way to mess up with their chances of a perfectly romantic relationship.

Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures is animating the series under the direction of Yoshimasa Hiraike, who is also in charge of the series composition. Takahiro Yasuda will be designing the characters, while Akimitsu Honma handles the music composition.

The opening theme titled "Fiction" will be performed by the four-man rock band sumika. The ending theme titled "Kimi no Tonari (Next to You)" will be performed by halca.

"Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii" premieres on Thursday, April 12, late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.