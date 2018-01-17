'Wreck-It Ralph 2' News: New Image Hints At Films New Characters

Facebook/WreckItRalph The film's preview was greatly applauded during Disney's presentation at the D23.

"Wreck-It Ralph 2," the sequel to Disney's lighthearted take on the world of video games, just released a new image showing fans a first look at the film's setting: the World Wide Web. The new world will undoubtedly be a strange place for Ralph and his sidekick Vanellope Von Schweetz as seen from the former's reaction to the sort of characters that make up this strange new place.

As the teaser reveals, the film still carries the bright and colorful feel of the first film but instead of video game characters Ralph and Vanellope's new world is populated by social media avatars.

There's a distinct "digital" feel to the world along with a myriad of things typically found on the internet. There's the selection of ads represented by people in suits showing Ralph random products and of course, a giant floating cat head, because no depiction of the internet will be complete without cats.

Of course, one image is not enough to depict the infinite wonders of the internet. What it does show fans is that Disney has a pretty nice gist of how to portray the digital realm in a nice and friendly fashion.

Aside from the chat bots, banner ad people, and giant cats, not much else is known about the new characters in the film. One major new character named Yesss was introduced in footage at last year's D23 Expo but she hasn't been released publicly. It was also revealed at the expo that one of the places Ralph and Vanellope visits in "Wreck-It Ralph 2" is Disney's own Oh My Disney website, where they'll meet all the Disney princesses.

Disney still has most of the year to put up more marketing materials for the film and reveal additional information on its plot. With that in mind, fans can expect to see more of Disney's iteration of the internet before "Wreck-It Ralph 2" premieres on Nov 21, 2018.