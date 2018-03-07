Facebook/WreckItRalph Promotional image for 'Wreck-It-Ralph 2'

Disney has dropped the teaser trailer for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2," and it sees the titular character venturing off into a world unfamiliar to him.

The internet has basically become part of mankind's daily life, but Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) are completely new to the idea. The official teaser trailer finds the two main characters exploring the internet.

It starts at Litwak's, the arcade featured in the first film. The owner arrives with a new Wi-Fi router, which he then plugs in. Things have visibly slowed down in the arcade, as well as within the video game world. However, when Wi-Fi connectivity suddenly becomes available to them, Ralph and Vanellope find themselves transported into an entirely new world.

When they get to the internet, it is filled with familiar brands and parodies, as pointed out by a breakdown video posted by IGN. The breakdown also reveals that it has been six years since the events of the first film.

Ralph is greeted by different pop-ups who offer him all kinds of things, including clickbait articles and links. He and Vanellope are also introduced to eBay, where "a black velvet painting of a sorrowful kitten" is being auctioned off.

The two also manage to get into a game being played by a toddler — pointed out by IGN to be baby Moana — who feeds pancakes to the bunny and milkshakes to the cat. Unfortunately, Ralph takes it a little too far with the pancakes, causing the bunny to presumably explode and making the child cry. Apart from Moana, the upcoming sequel is also set to feature other Disney Princesses.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" is the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2012 film, "Wreck-It-Ralph," which was a huge success for Disney. The original film raked in more than $471 million worldwide and earned an 87 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2" will hit U.S. cinemas this Thanksgiving.