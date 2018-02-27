'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Teaser Shows Who Broke the Internet

"Wreck-It Ralph 2" has a new teaser video, as Disney offers up Ralph (John C. Reilly) as the main suspect on who broke the Internet. The online world is in danger as Ralph and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) break out of Litwak's arcade to wreak havoc on the World Wide Web.

"Here's a new look at Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak's arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet - which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking," Disney laid out the story for the new "Wreck-it Ralph" movie via Twitter in an earlier post.

Twitter/Wreckitralph/Disney Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak's arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet as "Wreck it Ralph 2" returns on Nov. 21, 2018.

With a hashtag for "Ralph Breaks the Internet," it looks like the larger online world will not be safe from his clumsy hands as he and racing girl Vanellope finally escapes the arcade to explore the wider digital world.

Back in Litwak's video game cabinets, Ralph was breaking things as he met other video game icons like Sonic the Hedgehog, Qbert and Bowser, CNet noted. There's a lot more out there in the online world, and the unlikely pair may meet more Disney characters, as hinted at in an unfinished movie footage shown last summer at the D23 fan convention.

In the early clip, Ralph and Vanellope have just escaped into cyberspace to find a way to fix the now-broken "Sugar Rush" arcade game, as Digital Spy summarized the teaser. Along the way, the meet their online guide, Yesss (Taraji P Henson), as well as Yoda, Iron Man, and some of the Disney princesses.

The video below is the video poster Disney recently put out for "'Wreck-It Ralph 2," blaming the titular characters as the guy who "broke the internet." The new "Wreck-It Ralph" movie is coming out to theaters on Nov. 21.