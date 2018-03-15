Wrestlemania 2018 Rumors: Former Wrestler Vince McMahon to Take Part in the Event?

Wrestlemania this year could feature Vince McMahon, among others, presumably alongside his son Shane McMahon according to a rumor. Will still have what it takes to face a tandem of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn?

This is not likely since Vince McMahon was born in 1945, and he is now 72 years old. That's an advanced age by any normal standard, let alone that of a sporting event. Still, one of the callers for the show Wrestling Observer Live took the time to ask host Bryan Alvarez for confirmation.

WWE Handout Via Reuters Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Alvarez noted that there's a rumor of a match featuring the McMahon's, father and son, for this year's Wrestlemania, and that he's personally heard of it as well, according to Ringside News. Owens also looked to be starting something when he posted a sarcastic response to the sight of Shane and Vince sitting together on "Monday Night RAW" this March 12.

As Alvarez added, though, there's very little chance that 72-year old Vince McMahon will be tussling around with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the two of which will still not reach 70 with their ages added up.

His son Shane McMahon himself, who is rumored to be his partner in the coming Wrestlemania, is 48 years old — just a couple of years shy of 50. It's simple enough to see that the youth factor will not be on their side if a match like that should happen.

Still, Vince McMahon is not one to stay away from a rowdy ring, even if the entire WWE did become concerned for a minute when Owens gave the old man a head-butt last year. Outcome aside, the incident did a lot to convince the company that getting Vince away from head-butts, or ring matches for that matter, would be a very good idea.

What is probably another good idea is a one on one match between Zayn and Owens, instead, as Give me Sport noted.