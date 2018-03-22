Wrestlemania 34 Match Card, Predictions: Championship Bouts Confirmed With Storylines Shaping Up

Wrestlemania 34, that yearly highlight event for WWE and wrestling fans, is just over a bit over two weeks away from the big showdown in New Orleans. Just before the massive pay-per-view event goes down later on April 8, the upcoming cards and match-ups are becoming clearer by the day.

Championship title cards are already settled, more or less, barring some last-minute surprise announcement from the WWE. First up is the match for the Universal Champion title, where Brock Lesnar defends his belt from Roman Reigns, as CBS Sports previewed the match-ups.

WWE/Handout via REUTERS WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Lesnar has beaten Goldberg to take the belt, and Reigns took down The Undertaker, then won the Elimination Chamber, all to nab the right to challenge Lesnar for it. It's a similar road for Shinsuke Nakamura, who had to fight to be the last man standing in the 30-man Royal Rumble to earn a match with WWE Champion AJ Styles, a match that brings their rivalry all the way back from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to the biggest stage.

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle are teaming up to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and the former UFC star may have been putting in extra effort for this one, even if it costs her several episodes' worth of "Monday Night RAW" screentime.

One of the bigger stories for this year's Wrestlemania, though, is what could shape up to be a dream match between John Cena and the Undertaker. Cena was right on the edge of being a spectator for this year's biggest PPV event until he took matters into his own hands and challenged The Undertaker outright, as Den of Geek recapped.

WWE will hardly say no to this one, especially not when it could be the return of The Biker Taker and his ride. Fans are likely to find out more as the April 8 date for Wrestlemania 34 approaches.