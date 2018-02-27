WrestleMania 34 News: John Cena Openly Challenges Undertaker After Elimination Chamber Event

Facebook/wwe A promo photo for WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 34.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) super star, John Cena, has made a hail mary attempt last Sunday, Feb. 25, to challenge the retired WWE legend, The Undertaker, after suffering defeat during the Elimination Chamber event. The call-out by Cena is his attempt to gain a slot at the biggest upcoming WWE event, WrestleMania 34.

In a post from the official WWE Twitter handle, it was confirmed that Cena made an official challenge toward the Undertaker during the RAW event, which took place in Anaheim, California. It may be noted that Cena was not the only big name who was defeated — Braun Strowman is another fan-favorite who got pinned into submission during Sunday's match.

In a later tweet by WWE Universe, it was revealed that the proposed match by Cena is simply impossible, which leaves the 40-year-old professional wrestler with narrow options in terms of qualifying for WrestleMania 34. The tweet also reveals that Cena will attempt to somehow gain a spot at the highly-anticipated event by participating in Smack Down Live on Feb. 27.

At this point, it is widely speculated that both Cena and Strowman will definitely be a part of WrestleMania 34 due to the hype that each of these wrestlers generate from wrestling fans. In previous major wrestling events such as WrestleMania 33, Strowman proved to be a dominant force in the ring.

Additionally, Cena's extended challenge to the Undertaker is not shocking news, especially since rumors have been circulating for weeks now that the two may butt heads in WrestleMania 34. Furthermore, Cena is still considered to be the Face of the WWE, despite not being a top draw in terms of being a wrestling contender anymore. This means that Cena's place in WrestleMania 34 is almost certainly secured.

Other speculations involve Royal Rumble champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, who Cena could be facing on Fastlane on March 11. As of now, this may be Cena's most realistic shot at gaining an opportunity for his WrestleMania 34 appearance.

WWE WrestleMania 34 will take place on April 8 on pay-per-view.