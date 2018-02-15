Wrestlemania 34 Rumors: Is John Cena Pitted Against The Undertaker?

Reuters/Keith Bedford Pro wrestler John Cena at the 2007 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York

John Cena might have confirmed the speculations about a major match with The Undertaker in Wrestlemania 34.

According to reports, the 16-time WWE World Champion dropped hints about what fans should expect in the highly anticipated pay-per-view event that will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in April during Monday night's RAW.

"WrestleMania can bring a legend back from the dead," Cena said before his victorious bout against the Intercontinental Champion, The Miz.

Since fans can only associate the dead to The Undertaker, speculations claimed that Cena was referring to the veteran pro wrestler.

Reports claimed that the Cena versus The Undertaker match was already expected since 2017, but it seemed to be impossible because the 52-year-old wrestling legend seemed to talk about his "retirement" during the Wrestlemania 33.

But since The Undertaker neither confirmed nor denied his speculated retirement, it could be speculated that the dream match between the two fan-favorite wrestlers might finally happen this time.

Meanwhile, Cena also addressed another rumor that he and his fiancée Nikki Bella decided to end their engagement.

Speaking with Today, Cena finally broke his silence about their relationship.

"I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low," Cena said after it was hinted in Bella's reality show "Total Bellas" season 2 that they are calling off the wedding. "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

But when asked if the wedding will still push through, Cena said that they both have to work on some stuff first.

Both Cena and Bella are expected to face major battles in the upcoming Wrestlemania 34 that will be aired by WWE on Sunday, April 8.