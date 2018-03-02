Wrestlemania 34 Rumors Jinder Mahal: Who Does He Want to Fight at WWE's Biggest Night?

REUTERS/WWE WWE 2018 draft might happen during the 2018 Backlash PPV in May.

Indo-Canadian wrestler Jinder Mahal reveals who he wants to compete against in the upcoming WrestleMania 34.

Mahal's first few years in WWE are anything but stellar, but that all changed when he defeated Randy Orton at "Backlash" to become WWE Champion and even retained the title for six months.

In a recent interview on the "Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast" regarding his long reign as champion, the 31-year-old wrestler revealed that he hopes to have a match with Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots' tight end.

"100 percent, I would love a match with Gronk. He's one of the most recognizable athletes in the entire world," he said of the 28-year-old National Football League player. Mahal added that putting Gronkowski back in the ring is a sure way to put more eyes on WWE. "I want WWE to be even bigger, more people watching WWE, WWE having a bigger presence in pop culture"

Mahal also noted that if ever Gronkowski joins WWE for real, it would be because wrestling is something he really wants. "Gronk doesn't need to come to WWE. If he's in WWE, it's because he wants to. He's passionate about it, he loves it," he added. "So, that would be awesome, I would love a match with Gronk."

Mahal first faced off with Gronkowski at last year's WrestleMania 33, which was also the football player's first and only stint in the ring. There have been rumors that the football player is hanging up his uniform to move to WWE.

According to TY Anderson of Sports Radio Network, however, the athlete would have a hard time making the move. At 28, Gronkowski has already had three back surgeries — a record that he thinks WWE would be crazy to admit in its roster.

Looking at records, the sports columnist noted that WWE has, in several occasions, refused to clear wrestlers for health and safety purposes. Having a lot of people watch Gronkowski' might not be enough to allay the liabilities of putting him in the ring.

Still, there is no final word on a Mahal-Gronkowski match as of press time. A lot can still happen until WrestleMania 34 comes to life on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.