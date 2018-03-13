Wrestlemania 34 Rumors: John Cena Set To Fight Against Undertaker?

Reuters/WWE Handout The Undertaker was recently challenged by John Cena for WrestleMania during the March 12 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WrestleMania 34 is coming up on April 8, and rumors are already circulating around a John Cena and The Undertaker match.

On the March 12 edition of Monday Night RAW, the crowd chanted for The Undertaker and Cena. After hearing the crowd, the 16-time champion Champ called out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania. Cena also said that he was merely waiting for The Undertaker for their match to finally happen.

The World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Twitter account has highlighted Cena's challenge to The Undertaker. The wrestling media company posted on Twitter on March 12 a video of Cena challenging The Undertaker.

"@John Cena has officially gone rogue... He IS challenging The #Undertaker to a match at @WrestleMania! #RAW," WWE wrote.

Cena, 40, has said that a match against The Undertaker, 52, would be unlikely, at least for WWE RAW, as per a report by the Express.

But, wrestling enthusiasts have since proved that a match between Cena and The Undertaker could take place even outside RAW. According to Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, retrieved by GiveMeSport, the duo could have a match at Fastlane in Columbus, Ohio before continuing the match in RAW.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker has also insinuated that he would be retiring soon when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 on April 2. This loss carried over to The Undertaker's record, which is now down to 23 wins and two losses.

Before his match against the Roman Reigns, The Undertaker held an unmatched WrestleMania record of 23 winds and one loss. Brock Lesnar on April 6, 2014 ended The Undertaker's unbeatable streak.

WrestleMania 34 will be taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event.

WrestleMania is an annual professional wrestling event created by Vince McMahon of WWE and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. First produced in 1985, the WWE event has had 33 editions since its foundation.