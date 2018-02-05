'WrestleMania 34' Rumors: Possible Match-Ups Roundup

Facebook/WrestleMania A promotional poster for the upcoming WWE event, "WrestleMania 34"

In about two months, the highly anticipated World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event, "WrestleMania 34," will be taking place. At this point, almost all of the matches have not yet been revealed, but one of the most persistent rumors is that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be paired with Kurt Angle in a tag team match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

It is suspected that the WWE's signing of Rousey may just be a game-changer for the sport, since it will attract the attention of different crowds. More importantly, it is almost certain that Rousey's presence will give rise to the popularity of the female wrestling category of the WWE, and this publicity is something that the sport will most likely take advantage of.

The rumored nickname that the WWE will be granting Rousey is "Hot Ronda," which is a switch up from her former UFC nickname, "Rowdy." Following the rumblings of Rousey taking part in a potential tag team match, fans have also expressed which other female wrestler they would like to see the former UFC champion have a rivalry with. As of now, the popular opinion is Charlotte Flair.

At this point, the only confirmed match that has been announced for the "WrestleMania 34" event is between WWE champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. This has not stopped fans and sports analysts alike from forming their own speculations about which wrestlers may be squaring off — an example of which is between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Title match, The Miz vs. Braun Strowman, and John Cena against the Undertaker.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar is rumored to fight Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title Match. Both Lesnar and Reigns are fan favorites, which could potentially turn out to be a very interesting spectacle for the audience.

It is important to note that these match-ups come from pure speculation.

"WrestleMania" 34 takes place on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.