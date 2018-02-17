Reuters/ Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey will make her official WWE match debut at WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey is dead set at appearing at this year's WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey rocked the stage when she appeared out of nowhere during this year's Royal Rumble. Although she did not say anything, her actions spoke enough for her, and it is clear that we will be seeing her in action at WrestleMania in April. But now the question remains: What will she be doing? New rumors are surfacing that she is getting ready to participate in a tag team match against the legendary Triple H and WWE's CBO herself, Stephanie McMahon, but her partner remains a mystery.

According to reports, unlike what most people were expecting, Rousey will not be gunning for either of the women's titles just yet; instead, her premiere match will be facing off against the husband and wife duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Reports also say there are currently four tentative names on the list for Rousey's partner — The Rock, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and Seth Rollins.

While Dwayne, "The Rock," Johnson would be the best fit to help promote her match, as it would help draw in people that are not big fans of wrestling, that decision boils down to how much time Johnson can accommodate for the event given his already busy lifestyle as a celebrity and actor.

This is not the first time a non-wrestling athlete went up against a wrestler in WWE's biggest event. Previous years have featured athletes of all kinds, from football players to boxers to even sumo wrestlers, going up against notable and prestigious names in the WWE roster. Even current President Donald Trump had his time in the ring. However, it seems that this will not be just a one-time thing for Rousey and that she is here for the long haul, even post-WrestleMania. How true that is, only time will tell, but it will definitely shake up the women's scene in the WWE.