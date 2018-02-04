WWE Handout Via Reuters Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States.

The awaited card of rumored matches for the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event has been revealed, and it hints at a Tag Team title match including Ronda Rousey, while Brock Lesnar is expected to defend the Universal Championship belt against Roman Reigns.

The World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 34, is still several months away, but rumors have now surfaced that tease of its possible matchups.

As already reported this week, Rousey might hit the WrestleMania stage for a Tag Team match. The card indicates that her fighting partner is still undetermined, but it echoes previous rumors that they will be up against Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H.

Meanwhile, as expected, the WWE Universal Championship title will be put on the line once more. Currently, former UFC fighter Lesnar holds the belt, but the card suggests that upcoming events will lead to him facing Reigns in the WrestleMania ring.

Another major event in WrestleMania is the WWE Championship Match. Rumors have it that AJ Styles will be defending the title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, fans might also be treated with the much-requested matchup between The Undertaker and John Cena on the night of WrestleMania this year. However, this report is nothing new. Back in late December 2017, there have already been rumors that the two veteran pro wrestlers were being considered to face each other.

However, it is important to note that there are serious conditions that could prevent this dream match from happening, including reports that the Undertaker previously needed a major hip surgery.

There were also rumored matches listed that include Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship, and Charlotte Flair vs. recent Royal Rumble winner Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Another title match expected to happen on WrestleMania 34 is for the Intercontinental Championship title, which The Miz currently holds. He will supposedly fight Braun Strowman to keep the belt.

The rumored card also reportedly cited a match between Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan plus the staple battle royal events including The Andre the Giant Memorial fight.

WrestleMania 34 happens on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.