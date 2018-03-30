WWE 2018 Rumors: Braun Strowman's Tag Team Partner for WrestleMania 34 Remains Unknown

Recent rumors have hinted that Rey Mysterio could be Strowman's partner, but that is apparently not certain

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

It took a little longer than expected, but the WrestleMania 34 lineup is finally rounding into form.

The world title and mid-card matches are set, and so too are the bouts that will feature the part-timers like The Undertaker, Triple H and John Cena.

Still, there is one particular spot that has not been filled at this point in time.

Currently, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman is scheduled to face the RAW tag team champions — Sheamus and Cesaro — at WrestleMania.

Strowman earned that right after winning a tag team Battle Royal earlier this month, but the issue is that he needs a partner in order to challenge for the titles.

Due in part to what's been a more than year-long rampage through the WWE, Strowman hasn't exactly endeared himself to the members of the locker room, making it difficult for him to find someone who will team up with him.

That's why a recent rumor drew so much attention online as it offered a potential solution for Strowman's in-storyline problem while also serving to give fans another reason to get even more excited for this match.

For those who may have missed it, a report from Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso cites two sources who noted that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is considering to bring in former world champion Rey Mysterio to tag with Strowman.

Mysterio competed in the "Royal Rumble" earlier this year, but since then, he has yet to make another appearance on WWE television.

The visual of the gigantic Strowman working with the cruiserweight-sized Mysterio would be quite something and the two winning the tag team titles at WrestleMania is the kind of moment that is bound to be replayed numerous times.

Interestingly enough, however, it appears that it is still far from guaranteed that Strowman and Mysterio will be partners for the upcoming pay-per-view.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, industry insider Dave Meltzer revealed that while there are talks between Mysterio and the WWE, the idea of working a match at WrestleMania has apparently not been presented yet to the 43-year-old, Ringside News reported.

Meltzer did also note that things can still change ahead of "WrestleMania" and that Mysterio is not opposed to the idea of working a match.

If negotiations between the WWE and Mysterio cannot be completed ahead of "WrestleMania," there are still other wrestlers who could work as Strowman's partner.

Erstwhile rival Elias could be selected as Strowman's partner, and the story could revolve around their uneasy alliance. It's also possible that a wrestler returning from injury like a Samoa Joe or Big Cass could get that spot next to Strowman.

If Mysterio is not signed to a new deal and no currently sidelined wrestler is in good enough shape to suddenly return and team up with Strowman, then it's possible that the decision-makers will just pluck someone from the lower ranks of the WWE. By doing that, the WWE can really emphasize how dominant Strowman truly is since he doesn't even need a real partner to topple the tag team champions.

WWE fans will not have to wait that much longer to find out who will be Strowman's partner, as "WrestleMania 34" is set to get underway on April 8.