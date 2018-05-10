WWE 2018 Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Next Match May Take Place at SummerSlam in August

Lesnar could go more than three months between title defenses

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar is no stranger to being WWE's top champion

Arguably the most compelling thing going on in the WWE right now is Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign.

Lesnar won the title all the way back at WrestleMania 33 last year, and he's managed to hold on to it even after numerous challenges from some of the company's brightest stars.

However, probably the number one reason why Lesnar's extended title reign is so compelling is that many fans believe it should have ended already.

When Lesnar and Roman Reigns were paired up for the WrestleMania 34 main event, the prevailing thought was that it was time for the champ to finally drop his title.

Obviously, that title change did not occur, and fans are now wondering exactly why Lesnar is still holding on to the belt even when the right time for him to lose it has seemingly passed.

Also, Lesnar's reign has been so fascinating because many fans have made it clear that they no longer want to see him as the Universal Champion, and yet, the WWE's decision-makers have not budged.

It also seems like fans are just going to have to live with Lesnar being the champ for a while longer as well.

Recent rumors have already hinted that Lesnar will not compete at next month's "Money in the Bank" event, and apparently, there are no plans for him to show up at the "Extreme Rules" event in July, too.

Instead, Lesnar's next match is now expected to take place at "SummerSlam" in August, according to a recent edition of Cageside Seats' Rumor Roundup. It probably goes without saying, but Lesnar is expected to defend his title during "SummerSlam's" main event.

It's not really that surprising to hear that Lesnar may be held out of the ring until "SummerSlam" in August, given the importance of that event to the WWE, but still, that's an awfully long time between title defenses.

Many wrestling fans likely won't be happy to hear about this latest rumor, but given the way things have been playing out on WWE television recently, it's not difficult to believe at all.

For those fans who are already starting to get frustrated by the idea that Lesnar will remain champion for another three months at least, wrestling industry insider Bryan Alvarez recently offered an explanation for why the higher-ups at the WWE seem to like Lesnar so much.

According to Alvarez, the company's higher-ups see Lesnar as a "transcendent star" and as someone who can help sell WWE Network subscriptions just by virtue of being featured on a card, Ringside News reported.

Alvarez added that the decision-makers also believe that whoever gets the nod to defeat Lesnar for the title will benefit immensely from it and that individual can turn into their next big draw.

It seems safe to assume that the individual who does defeat Lesnar will be pushed to the moon, and many fans are hoping that they will be able to find out who that person is sooner rather than later.