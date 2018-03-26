WWE 2018 Rumors: Daniel Bryan Now Expected to Work a Somewhat Lighter Schedule Moving Forward

WWE will be closely monitoring Bryan's workload as he begins to wrestle again

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Daniel Bryan held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt in 2014.

Something seemingly impossible happened a week ago when Daniel Bryan finally received his clearance from the WWE to start wrestling again.

The revelation was met with ecstatic approval by wrestling fans all over the world, and even wrestlers formerly and currently with the company congratulated Bryan on his return.

Now comes the part where Bryan and the powers that be will have to figure out how to handle this comeback.

It's almost guaranteed that Bryan will be competing at WrestleMania 34, and in all likelihood, he will possibly be teaming up with fellow in-storyline SmackDown Live authority figure Shane McMahon to take on the dastardly duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, what will happen after that? Fans are still trying to guess what will happen.

Recent rumors are helping to shed more light on what may happen with Bryan, however.

A recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter contains some new details pertaining to Bryan, and the folks at Rajah.com have picked out some of the more interesting revelations.

Apparently, Bryan's schedule moving forward has not been finalized yet, but the current "best guess" is that he's going to be working a freer calendar of events as compared to the company's other full-timers.

Bryan's not expected to be a part-timer, but he will still appear frequently. He may ultimately only end up being left off a few house show dates.

It's easy to understand why the latest rumors are pointing to Bryan not working the same rigorous schedule as everyone else because he still needs to shake off some ring rust. It also would be best if he got a little more downtime between events just to make sure that those problems that plagued him previously don't start flaring up again.

The folks at the WWE are also going to monitor what happens with Bryan as he returns to regular competition.

Speaking previously to Express UK, WWE executive vice president of talent, live and creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that they will "absolutely keep an eye out" for Bryan.

Levesque emphasized that their "first and foremost responsibility is the health and well-being of our talent when they are on the roster with us so we want them to be as healthy as possible."

Levesque shared that he is "ecstatic" for Bryan, especially since he knows how passionate Bryan is about professional wrestling and how much getting cleared again means to the 36-year-old.

Given that the WWE will be keeping a watchful eye on Bryan and that he isn't expected to work a complete schedule, it also wouldn't be surprising if the former world champion's moveset changes quite a bit when he returns.

The high-risk moves could end up being eliminated or at least saved only for the biggest matches, and Bryan may start emphasizing his technical wrestling more, which is not at all a bad thing given how good he is at that.

There are still questions that need to be answered about Bryan's in-ring future, but for now, many fans are just overjoyed to know that they will be able to see him wrestling again.