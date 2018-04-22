WWE 2018 Rumors: What Could Have Been an Epic Feud Went Up in Flames

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is Brock Lesnar

The latest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rumors reveal that Brock Lesnar was set for a dream feud until it was scrapped.

It is speculated that The Beast Incarnate, who has signed a deal with the company where he will be paid per appearance, was supposed to take on former United States champion Bobby Lashley. However, this plan may have been axed altogether.

It was previously rumored that Lashley's WWE return will supposedly land him right on the path of Lesnar. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that "there are no plans" to do that anymore.

This might be because of Lesnar's uncertain future with the company. While he renewed his contract with WWE, it is unknown how long he will be around since he has expressed interest in returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well.

In fact, it is because of this that his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 came as a surprise as it was expected that the Universal championship title will need to have a new owner since the current one was already planning on leaving.

While Lesnar's per appearance deal with WWE allows him to still hit the Octagon (his contract terms with UFC are the same), there are still a lot of questions surrounding Lesnar's future with the former.

Forbes believes that there is no way for WWE to pass on an opportunity to whip up a grand, not to mention lucrative, feud between Lesnar and Lashley.

It is because of this that it is believed that the former's working relationship with the company is the thing that threw a monkey wrench into the whole plan.

Lesnar vs. Lashley is envisioned to be nothing short of a dream rivalry, especially with both superstars basically being a perfect match. The wrestlers both boast impressive mixed martial arts background. Additionally, the latter matches the former in terms of athleticism and physique, as well.

Apart from this is the fact that Lashley remains very popular with the wrestling crowd even though he has not set foot in a WWE ring for a decade. There was no reason for the company not to be on board with it, but it looks like it is not happening at all now.

The most that WWE could get from Lesnar is two losses. One will be for Reigns for the Universal title championship, and the other was supposed to be Lashley should The Beast put in the hours enough to build up the epic feud.

With that thrown out of the window, another superstar is expected to benefit from that second loss. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the company is now eyeing on Braun Strowman as Lesnar's potential final feud before he leaves WWE.

For now, there is no way of knowing what lies ahead of Lashley in the wrestling ring. As for Lesnar, he is set to defend his title against The Big Dog at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, which is happening on April 27.