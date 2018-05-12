WWE 2018 Rumors: Why Pushing The New Day's Big E Now Is a Wise Decision

Big E could be involved in next month's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Big E (center) is flanked by fellow New Day members Xavier Woods (left) and Kofi Kingston (right)

The trio known as The New Day has been a staple on WWE television dating back to the faction's debut in 2014.

Thanks in large part to the natural charisma and in-ring prowess of the members of The New Day — Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods — the faction managed to endure a rough debut and eventually turn into a fan favorite.

It's hard to remember the last time other tag team wrestlers managed to reach the same level of popularity the members of The New Day currently enjoy, and no matter what the future holds for this faction, it is sure to go down as one of the greatest and most decorated groups in WWE history.

Currently, at least, it seems that The New Day is as strong as ever, but rumors are hinting that a break-up could be imminent.

Per a recent report from Ringside News, PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently talked about the possible future plans for one member of The New Day.

As WWE fans may have heard, a match has been scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of "SmackDown Live," and it will feature The New Day taking on Sheamus and Cesaro in a tag team contest. There's something on the line as well, as the winning team will have the right to send one of its members to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month.

The winner of that ladder match will receive a guaranteed title shot that can be granted at any time within 365 days of the victory.

Going back now to Johnson, he indicated during a recent edition of "PWInsider Elite Audio" that Big E is the guy who "makes the most sense" to be added to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Johnson then speculated that now could be the time to break up The New Day as well since the group is still popular but not as popular as it was a while back.

With the group broken up, or Big E at least being separated from Kingston and Woods, he could finally be in line for what Johnson deems to be an "overdue" singles push.

Many fans will likely be saddened a bit to hear that there's a chance that this group that has been championing the power of positivity for so long could lose one of its members, but Big E getting a singles push is far from a bad thing.

Big E has long been one of the WWE's steadiest performers, and he's worked hard day in and day out to earn his spot in the company.

There's a debate to be had over whether Kingston or Woods could be world champions in the WWE one day, but with Big E, that does not seem to be a question.

Big E has already shown earlier in his career that he can handle being the top guy when he was NXT Champion, and now, it's time to give him an opportunity to shine on a bigger stage.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.