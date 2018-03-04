WWE 2019 Royal Rumble Odds: Braun Strowman Favorite to Win

The WWE 2019 Royal Rumble may be eleven months away, almost a year far off before it happens. Curiously enough, betting odds for the event has already been set for some reason, with Braun Strowman a clear favorite to win it all.

The oddsmakers are doing quick work, and in a show that's as scripted as often as not, it's hard to ignore the possibility that insiders already have some advance information about next year's Royal Rumble. In any case, Braun Strowman is currently seen as the best bet to win in 2019, as Bet Wrestling notes.

WWE Handout Via Reuters With the WWE 2019 Royal Rumble match is still a few months away, odds currently favor Braun Strowman as the top bet to win the match, followed by Roman Reigns and the rest.

WWE betting odds are eerily accurate even when they seem to have no business to be, as Inquisitr pointed out. During the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, not a lot of fans will pick Shinsuke Nakamura as a front-runner in the men's event, except the oddsmakers. They turned out to be spot on, and doubled that with an accurate prediction of Asuka's win for the women's match as well.

This year, the bets are on Braun Strowman to win the upcoming Royal Rumble, and unlike the last time, Strowman is putting in a convincing performance to mark him out as the clear leader. Strowman is currently at +200 odds, meaning bettors have all the advantage now with a chance to double their bet.

Speculators can't expect this to last too long, though, and as the event comes closer, enough to rule out freak injuries or booking changes, the odds can move far into the negative.

Interestingly enough, Strowman was not even a participant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, as Sportskeeda pointed out. He may just have been unavailable at the time, or else WWE created a situation where he won't be eliminated, to perhaps save his Royal Rumble win for next year.