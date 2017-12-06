'WWE 2K18' Arrives on Nintendo Switch Today

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is due out for the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall

Popular video game "WWE 2K18" is finally coming to Nintendo Switch this week. The arrival of the game on the console is highly anticipated by video game enthusiasts, especially since it was only playable on PS4 and Xbox when it was initially released.

When the arrival of "WWE 2K18" on Switch was first announced, the announcement did not include when the company would release the game on the platform. Hence, fans have been wondering when they can actually add the game to their Switch collections.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the "WWE 2K18" would finally be available for Nintendo Switch, just as how NBA 2K18 was recently made available for the console. New reports reveal that the game will roll out worldwide in physical and digital forms starting Dec. 6, Wednesday, and will come with pre-order bonuses that include two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle — his WWE "American Hero" personal (2001) and his ECW "Wrestling Machine" persona (2006). Nintendo Switch owners who will order the digital version of the game will be entitled to both skins for free until Dec. 13.

As for its features, the "WWE 2K18" includes "MyCAREER," which puts the player on the path to greatness as he travels along the road to WrestleMania; Road to Glory, an all-new feature that lets players compete with opponents online to improve their MyPLAYER; and the Dynamic Creation Suite that includes several customization tools and a Custom Match option.

Aside from its new grapple carry system, weight detection, spacious backstage area, and stunning animations, the game also boasts of its biggest roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars. This game also allows players to recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe by incorporating custom superstars, tag teams, championships, and arenas as they create their personal WWE experience.

Starting Dec. 6, "WWE 2K18" will be available on Xbox One, PS 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.