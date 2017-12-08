Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames Not all players are happy with the current state of the Nintendo Switch version of 'WWE 2K18'

"WWE 2K18" was finally released for the Nintendo Switch earlier this week, and it seems like it could have used some more time in development.

While the initial reaction most gamers had to the new wrestling game being released for the Switch was mostly positive, there are now fans who seem quite unhappy with what they have been given.

Over on Twitter, more than a few players have already registered their complaints about the game. Frame rate - or rather, frame rate drops - have been brought up as particularly bothersome issues that have impacted players. Some fans are reporting that the frame rate drops can get so severe that the game becomes essentially unplayable.

There are also players out there who have pointed out issues related to audio-syncing and AI-controlled wrestlers not performing competently.

To put it simply, there are players who bought "WWE 2K18" for the Switch who are currently unhappy with the game they have.

There may still be some hope for Switch owners though.

Spotted by NintendoEverything, one of the developers who made "WWE 2K18" available for the Switch, Blind Squirrel, thanked fans for providing feedback related to the game's performance. The studio then stated that work is ongoing on updates that will be released for the game.

The studio did not specify which elements of the game would be addressed by those updates, so players will just have to stay tuned to find out more about them. Release dates for those updates have also not been provided just yet.

Hopefully for players, those updates can indeed fix the game's issues, as there are some good features that are included in this installment of the series.

Superstars from WWE's three brands – "Monday Night RAW," "SmackDown Live" and "NXT" – are included as well as wrestlers from the earlier days of the company.

More customization options have also been made available to players, and there is also a new Road to Glory mode included.

For now, Switch owners will just have to wait and see what happens next with their version of "WWE 2K18."