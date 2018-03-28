'WWE 2K19' News: Jonathan Coachman Not Expected to Be a Member of Upcoming Game's Commentary Team

Corey Graves is expected to be one of the commentators featured in that upcoming game

WWE 2K official website A screenshot from "WWE 2K18"

Later this year, another installment of the "WWE 2K" series, which is widely expected to be named as "WWE 2K19," will be released, and it's likely going to arrive with an array of new and improved features.

Fans are expecting big changes and one area where they may have expected changes to be applied is to the commentary.

Because Jonathan Coachman, better known to many WWE fans as The Coach, has returned to the company and is currently calling matches for "Monday Night RAW" alongside color commentator Corey Graves and play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, it would have been easy to assume that he would be added to the upcoming game.

Alas, it appears that The Coach will not be a part of "WWE 2K19."

Spotted recently by Just Push Start, a video posted over on YouTube by "Macho T" features a video of Coachman addressing his availability in the aforementioned game.

Coachman was pretty clear in saying that he "will not be in that game."

Coachman then goes on to say that the reason why he cannot be in that game is something he cannot disclose at this point in time. Notably, he did add that there is a "professional reason" behind why he is not going to be in "2K19."

Because of the way Coachman talks about the upcoming project that he cannot discuss in detail just yet, it almost seems as though he's hinting that he will be a part of a different game, though that is obviously unconfirmed at this time.

With Coachman out, it seems likely that the developers will bring back the same commentary team they featured in "WWE 2K18" in this year's installment of the franchise.

That would mean that Cole will still be the lead play-by-play who is tasked with accurately describing the events going on inside the ring, while Graves will bring his heelish persona back, which many fans will probably be happy about. Byron Saxton has also been a solid commentator lately, so he should still be able to fit in well alongside Cole and Graves.

It would be interesting though if the developers tried something different and had Booker T join the commentary table as perhaps a fourth man or just have him take over for Saxton. Booker T is certainly a unique commentator and he could add some additional excitement to the proceedings.

As for the other new features that could be included in the upcoming game, developers will likely want to increase the roster number again. The women's roster, in particular, has grown significantly over the past year, and that may be reflected in the game.

Gameplay tweaks and improvements will likely be introduced as well to keep things fresh, and the visuals are probably going to be enhanced, too.

Given what's happened in years past, there's a good chance that this year's "WWE 2K" game will also be released sometime in October.

More news about the new features that will be included in "WWE 2K19" should be made available soon.