'WWE 2K19' Rumors: Development of the Sequel Seems to Be Well Underway

Motion capture and voice recording for the sequel may already be taking place

Twitter/WWEgames The follow-up to 'WWE 2K18' is widely expected to arrive later this year

"WWE 2K19" is widely expected to arrive later this year, and it seems that the developers are already hard at work when it comes to getting things ready for the next installment in the long-running wrestling video game series.

The latest indicator that work on the sequel is already well underway comes in the form of a tweet that was posted by independent pro wrestler Santana Garrett.

In her tweet, Garrett talked about heading to California to film a video game. Many fans have taken that to mean that she will be doing motion capture work for the aforementioned "WWE 2K" game.

A recent article from Power Up Gaming highlights some reasons why it's likely that Garrett's tweet is indeed referencing the next entry in the "WWE 2K" series.

First off, the website notes that Garrett already provided motion capture work for last year's installment of the franchise. On top of that, 2K Games' motion capture studio is also located in California, so that further explains Garrett's tweet.

Notably, it's not just Garrett who may have tipped off the existence of "WWE 2K19" a little earlier than expected.

Spotted recently by Just Push Start, current WWE Superstar Baron Corbin previously posted an interesting picture on Instagram. The image has since been taken down by Corbin, but the article linked to above still features it.

In the image, Corbin can be seen standing next to a mic, and he also notes that he is "knocking some stuff out for 2K." Putting two and two together, it sure seems like Corbin was referencing doing a bit of voice recording for the upcoming game in that since-deleted post.

As for why the image may have been deleted, since the game has not been officially announced yet, the folks at the WWE and 2K Sports may still want to keep the project under wraps if they can as they may have something big in mind for its debut.

In all likelihood, developers already have improvements in mind for "WWE 2K19."

Given that the developers continually want to feature larger and larger rosters, it seems safe to assume that they will be adding even more wrestlers this time around.

"NXT" Superstars they could opt to add may include Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, Pete Dunne, EC3 and Ricochet, as well as "Mae Young Classic" finalists Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.

As for "SmackDown Live" additions, the developers could go with Shelton Benjamin, Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Lastly, Superstars currently on "Monday Night RAW" who could be excellent additions to the roster are Bobby Lashley and Ronda Rousey.

The developers also made significant changes to the graphics engine of last year's game, and while another overhaul may not be planned, they could still apply some tweaks.

It also wouldn't be that surprising if the developers continued to tweak the different game modes.

If "WWE 2K19" ends up following the pattern established by its predecessors, it could end up being released sometime in October.