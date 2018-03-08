WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Before the much awaited WrestleMania 34 this year, the World Wrestling Entertainment still has another pay-per-view event called Fastlane coming up for fans that may or may not change the expected fights in the major April affair.

According to match card rumors and predictions, wrestlers AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair are likely to win their upcoming Fastlane gigs to secure their golden tickets to WrestleMania 34.

One of the main events that will unfold at the WWE Fastlane this weekend is the six-way fight with the WWE Championship title on the line. The match includes current title-holder Styles, who will need to defend the belt against five other wrestlers including John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

Several reports predict that Styles will most likely win the match. He will then keep the WWE Championship belt and will have to defend it again at WrestleMania 34 against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese wrestler won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match where he later challenged Styles for a match at WrestleMania.

The 2018 Fastlane event will also feature a match between Ruby Riott and Charlotte Flair, with the latter defending the SmackDown Women's Championship belt. However, Sportskeeda commented that the title match might have been prematurely given to Riott and suggested that Flair could end up likely dominating this match. If this happens, she will not only retain her title but might later on be billed against Asuka for WrestleMania 34.

Current United States champion Bobby Roode is slated to defend his throne against Randy Orton at Fastlane. As recalled by WWE: "The tension began to rise on the Feb. 6 edition of SmackDown LIVE when Orton hit the Glorious titleholder with an RKO out of nowhere, just moments after Roode defeated Rusev to retain the championship. Though Orton's motives were unknown at the time, it soon became clear that he was after the United States Championship."

However, some predict that Roode might have to kiss the United States Championship goodbye this Sunday.

The rest of the match card include a SmackDown Tag Team Championship fight between The Usos and The New Day; Nakamura vs. Rusev; and Becky Lynch and Naomi against Natalya and Carmella.

Fastlane happens on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. EST in Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.