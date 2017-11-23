WWE Icon Kamala Fighting on Life Support After Emergency Surgery

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/swiftwj) WWE legend Kamala is reportedly on life support.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Kamala continues to fight for his life.

The wrestling icon aka James Harris is now on life support after going through an emergency surgery, according to reports. His stepdaughter, Juanita James, offered an update on his health earlier this week through a Facebook post.

"A lot of people has asked me for updates on James Harris status the Doctor said he's looking good this morning. He's still on Life support but he's showing signs of improvement," she wrote.

Harris, 67, was diagnosed with diabetes while he was still in the WWE in 1992. Due to complications from the disease, he had his left leg amputated in 2011 and his right the next year. It is not yet clear why the wrestler needed emergency surgery.

Famously known as Kamala "The Ugandan Giant" during the 1980s and 1990s, Harris took on the role of a cannibalistic headhunter from the African jungles. He had since become a popular name in the professional wrestling scene.

His signature look is composed of a leopard-skin loincloth and white face paint. He entered every match in well-known venues such as Madison Square Garden with tribal music in the background. His act included a masked handler named Kim Chee and he would pretend not to speak the English language.

Many wrestling fans would recall Kamala's fight with the Undertaker. He was defeated at SummerSlam 1992, and then lost again to the Phenom in a casket match. He later left WWE and joined WCW in 1995. His last wrestling match was in 2010.

"He was the kind of guy you had nightmares about," longtime wrestling commentator Jim Ross said about Harris in 2014. "But out of the ring, you couldn't find a more beautiful person."

Harris has fallen on hard times these past few years, admitting he relied on disability allowance to make ends meet.