The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed several matches for its upcoming pay-per-view event titled Elimination Chamber, and this includes the first-ever women's edition of this type of match. It has also been confirmed that Ronda Rousey's contract signing will be featured live during this event.

The women of WWE's Raw brand will be fighting at Elimination Chamber 2018, and the winner will end up defending the Raw Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania event scheduled for this summer.

This Elimination Chamber match is jam-packed with former and current champs that include Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Mickie James who will all be up to the challenge of defeating Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship belt.

Meanwhile, another anticipated event at Elimination Chamber 2018 is Rousey's contract signing that will be witnessed by millions of fans. However, WWE spectators should know by now that an event of this magnitude may not end as peacefully as some may think.

Rousey's arrival in the WWE is extra special considering that she has always been credited with helping pave the way for women mixed martial arts fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As she officially signs with the WWE this year, though, that work has already been done for her as the company opened up the Royal Rumble in January and the Elimination Chamber this month to its women wrestlers.

Rousey's first appearance as a potential member of the WWE's roster happened right after the first women's Royal Rumble match last month. Though no fights occurred, the MMA fighter kept on pointing at the WrestleMania banner up in the stadium which hinted that she was likely to fight at WWE's biggest annual stage. There is also a possibility that Rousey's first-ever WWE rivalry will be sparked by the uninvited entrance of a WWE woman superstar.

Elimination Chamber 2018 will be held on Feb. 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.