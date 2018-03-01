WWE News: Brock Lesnar Pulled From RAW On Purpose

WWE Brock Lesnar successfully defended his title at WWE Summerslam

Everyone was surprised after Brock Lesnar no-showed RAW last Monday forcing a cancellation on his confrontation with Roman Reigns. Following his absence, rumors began spreading that it was a calculated move on the management's part.

Wrestling corresponded Dave Meltzer reported that while it's still unclear what exactly happened, there is speculation that it was done in order to push public support for Reigns. With Wrestlemania growing ever closer, Reigns' lengthy speech disparaging the champ certainly boils to that direction.

According to Meltzer's report, neither Lesnar nor Paul Heyman was at Anaheim although they were advertised as part of the lineup. The idea is to build to the WrestleMania main event which has been in planning for nearly a year. The event is expected to be the culmination of what was supposed to happen in 2015 with the idea of the build coming across as much like a shoot as possible.

However, it's a very risky move on the part of the WWE management, to say the least. To advertise the champion, who rarely makes an appearance, to begin with, and then pull him out is teetering dangerously close to false advertisement. Still, there's no question that it worked and it looks like the good will towards Reigns will continue to build up in the coming weeks.

Storyline or not however, there will always be those that look into what's happening way too deep. Lesnar's absence last Monday caused some to believe that the former MMA fighter is planning to make a return to the UFC.

While still an unsubstantiated claim, there are already some who see his return becoming a possibility. In fact, UFC president Dana White says there is a "very, very, very good" chance that Lesnar could return to the Octagon.

However, all of this is all speculation so better take them with a grain of salt. As for the rumored move, it's probably unlikely that Lesnar will abandon his WWE title to make a much-awaited comeback to the UFC anytime soon.