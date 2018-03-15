WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Scheduled to Compete in 'Road to WrestleMania' Event

Event will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York on March 16

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella pose for the cameras during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., May 07, 2017.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are scheduled to once again step into the squared circle as competitors, as they are among the wrestlers who will be in attendance for an upcoming WWE live event.

This upcoming live event is not an ordinary house show either, as it will be taking place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Cena and Bella will be teaming up to face off against Elias and Bayley in a mixed tag team match.

Cena and Bella will need to bring their A-game if they want to win against Bayley and Elias as not only are those two competitors good wrestlers, they also just recently teamed up for the Mixed Match Challenge.

Cena and Bella have also teamed up previously.

The pair famously went up against The Miz and Maryse at "WrestleMania 33" last year.

As fans can see in the video embedded below, Cena and Bella have very good chemistry in the ring, and that helped propel them to victory.

It will be worth seeing if Cena and Bella can still work well together inside the ring even nearly a year removed from their last match.

Joining Cena, Bella, Bayley and Elias at the upcoming WWE "Road to WrestleMania" live event are other wrestlers who will be competing in matches themselves.

One match will feature Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Kane and Braun Strowman. The RAW tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro will also go up against Titus Worldwide and The New Day.

WWE Champion AJ Styles will also team up with Shinsuke Nakamura to face off against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In another tag match, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be on one side and they will take on The Miz, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Bray Wyatt.

Asuka, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss are also expected to be in attendance.

More news about other upcoming WWE events should be made available soon.