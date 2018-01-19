WWE News: Roman Reigns Denies Connection to Steroid Distribution Controversy

Wikimedia Commons / Miguel Discart Featured in the image is WWE pro wrestler Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns denies the claims that he's involved with the company that was discovered to be distributing steroids.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental Champion is denying that he has any connection to Richard Rodriguez or his company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition, which was recently discovered to be illegally distributing steroids.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns statement reads, Wrestling, Inc. confirmed. The WWE wrestler also claimed that he's been free of any prohibited drug use and that he has taken the mandatory tests to prove it.

"I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program," Reigns continued, referring to the time he was suspended in 2016 for violating a WWE Wellness Policy by testing positive for Adderall.

Reigns was implicated with Rodriguez and his business after his name was discovered to be included in their client list, Forbes reports.

Filmmaker Jon Bravo was creating a piece that would uncover the secrets of Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, which was formerly run by Rodriguez. After a year-long investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency raided the gym in February last year, uncovering that Rodriguez was allegedly participating in the manufacturing of illegal steroids in Arizona. Their illegal goods were being distributed in the Miami area.

Other than Reigns, there are over 50 alleged clients in the Eastern District of New York for the illegal distribution of steroids. But Reigns was named personally by Rodriguez himself, along with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel.

However, Rodriguez clarified that he only gave Reigns name for the purpose of complying with the process of his case. Rodriguez implied that Reigns was one of those who were spoken to by the investigators that were on him and his company.