WWE News: The Undertaker Proud of Roman Reigns Match Despite Losing

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Featured in the image is WWE Superstar the Undertaker.

The Undertaker is proud of his match with Roman Reigns even though he lost.

Mark William Calaway, famously known as The Undertaker in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), looked forward in giving his best self in the match he had with Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 33 event, Wrestling Inc. reports.

"They say fighters can grow old in one fight, so hopefully this isn't that fight," The Undertaker revealed. He added that he's currently pained with multiple injuries and that he's not as physically prepared as he could be.

However, the wrestling legend still wanted to give the match the best he could especially for the fans.

"They happen to buy a ticket to see Undertaker wrestle, they should get the best Undertaker I can give them," said The Undertaker.

However, despite The Undertaker giving his all, he lost to Roman Reigns in the ring. But the professional wrestler of 30 years was not sour at all about his loss.

"Right now I'm pretty content riding off into the sunset. We'll see what tomorrow brings," The Undertaker resigned.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was pretty humble about his match with the wrestling legend. Before the match, Reigns was still overwhelmed by the fact that he will be up against The Undertaker with a crowd of over 70,000 wrestling fans.

"I'm going to live with this for the rest of my life," Reigns said before the fight. He even said that winning against The Undertaker might even "feel like a loss," because everyone has great respect for his opponent.

When the match was over, Reigns was humble and happy with the result. He said that it was "heartbreaking," but he promises to take care of The Undertaker's "yard" now that it was passed onto him.

But The Undertaker's career is far from over. He will match up with Kane for an upcoming event that promotes for the former who is bidding for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

It will be held at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST.